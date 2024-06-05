The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC is Complete, Says Leaker

According to the source, the game has been ready for at least seven months.

According to the well-known and reliable insider Billbil-kun, the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 has just been sitting around Naughty Dog’s offices, finished, for over half a year. Development on the highly-requested PC version started as far back as 2021, the insider’s sources claim.

“What’s more, and this is the most important piece of information in this article, we believe that the game’s development is well and truly complete, dating back to at least November 2023,” the leaker noted.

It’s unclear why the PC version didn’t drop along with the remastered PlayStation 5 version in January, though some suspect that the title will drop alongside the second season of The Last of Us TV show in 2025.

The remastered version of the game brought improved visuals, previously cut content, and a roguelike survival mode called No Return. It also includes staff commentary to give insight into the development process.

Upon its release in 2020, The Last of Us Part 2 was flooded with award nominations, winning 46 in total. This included Game of the Year at the British Academy Games Awards, The Game Awards 2020, and the Golden Joystick Awards.

The Last of Us Part 2 was released in 2020 for PlayStation 4 with a remastered PlayStation 5 version released in January 2024. Despite a wave of negative reviews at launch, the game remains one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games of all time, selling over four million copies in its release weekend and over 10 million by 2022.