Medieval MMO Pax Dei to Launches in Early Access on June 18

The game is still in alpha and will remain in heavy development.

Described as a “social sandbox” MMO, Pax Dei is about to launch in Early Access. The studio behind the ambitious title, Mainframe Industries, is packed with a number of former EVE Online devs, and the team is ready to welcome players on the ground floor starting June 18.

Rather than being forced to become an adventurer or hero, Pax Dei gives players the choice to live the life they want. You could become a fearsome knight, but you could also live life as a quiet tailor or a skilled architect. Set in a vast open world, the title will depend heavily on its playerbase for immersion.

During the Early Access period, the dev team will introduce and test some of the more intricate parts of the MMO, including a feudal system, religion, and an entirely player-run economy.

“Pax Dei is a game about people interacting with each other—the war and peace they will make, the social structures that will emerge,” said Mainframe Industries director and co-founder Reynir Hardarson in a press release. “The game can’t be built without players. We want to gather a community of people willing to work very closely with the development team. Early Access means that you are on the floor with us.”

The game is still heavily in development, and during the Early Access period, major changes may require wiping the game and starting over. Still, if you’d like to be a part of the process, the opportunity to play is only a few weeks away.

Pax Dei will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam and the Pax Dei Launcher on June 18.