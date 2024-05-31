Destiny 2 DLC Accidently Pushed Live on PlayStation 5 Early

Ahead of its official release next week, the new expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, was accidently pushed live on PlayStation 5’s streaming service, causing major issues for Bungie and causing spoilers to leak to every corner of the internet.

Yesterday, players were unexpectedly able to access parts of the major DLC prior to its release on June 4.

“Earlier today, a portion of Destiny 2: The Final Shape was accidentally pushed live on PS5’s streaming service. There are currently spoilers being shared online,” Bungie wrote on X.

“A small group of players were able to play some of the campaign, access Collections, and other reward info coming in The Final Shape, and Echoes. We recommend being very careful on social media over the next few days to avoid spoilers. Remember to exercise caution and be critical of potential misinformation.”

The Final Shape is the eighth expansion for Destiny 2, representing the seventh year of extended content and the tenth year of content for the franchise. It will focus on the player’s Guardian seeking out The Witness, the major villain of the franchise, who had disappeared through a portal that it created on the surface of the celestial Traveler at the end of 2023’s Lightfall. This will also conclude Destiny’s first major saga, dubbed the “Light and Darkness” saga.

“Please be considerate of others and report leaks so players can experience the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga themselves,” the X post continues. “Thanks to all our community members who have already helped us by reporting leaks and those actively working to prevent more of the experience from being shared before its intended date.

“It’s always extremely difficult when our team’s hard work is leaked early, but we are still excited for everyone to experience the full release on June 4 together.”