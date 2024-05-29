Destiny 2: The Final Shape Launch Trailer Prepares Us For The End Of This World

In spite of everything, there's justification for everyone to jump back in to play this final salvo.

Bungie has shared the launch trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

As the culmination of the Light and Darkness saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape sees your Guardian chase down the franchise’s antagonist, The Witness, before it succeeds in destroying not only all humanity, but all living beings in the universe. The Final Shape refers to The Witness’ desire to shape the universe to its will – the calcification and destruction of all life in the universe.

As we have reported on extensively, this release comes as Bungie faces many serious challenges, that awkwardly mirrors the struggle of the Guardians to fight The Witness and its Black Fleet. After a decade, Bungie has stalled in keeping interest in the Destiny franchise overall.

The issue isn’t exactly that Destiny 2 is suddenly failing to compete with Fortnite and other live service shooters. Bungie was able to foster a loyal fanbase for years, through console generations, new AAA blockbusters. They even stuck around when Bungie left Microsoft for independence, and even their relatively recent acquisition by Sony, who was Destiny’s advertising partner for years.

Now, Destiny players have talked about how Bungie’s mistakes in forming the game through the years. The refocus to increase playtime made Destiny 2 less enjoyable, and that’s how they fell from grace. Or at least that’s one side of it.

Since Bungie fired 100 of their employees, the floodgates opened on rumors on what is going on behind the scenes. The picture that formed was that Bungie management had allegedly closed ranks on their own developers, with some employees fired just in time to make sure they wouldn’t get to cash in their stock options.

The company is in danger of being taken over by Sony, but Bungie’s bosses are apparently just waiting down the clock to when they get the last of their payments for Sony’s acquisition before they leave the company themselves. As detailed as this behind the scenes look is, Bungie and Sony have yet to officially comment on them.

But as I’m sure you have heard from many fans, they are willing to set misgivings aside to play Destiny 2: The Final Shape. This is not only because they want to get the payoff for years of playing and learning this universe’s lore, but also because many players see it as a way of respecting and paying proper tribute to the hard work Bungie’s devs have put to make this universe, for all these years.

You may be one of those players who shares this sentiment yourself. For the sake of the developers and the community, we all hope this will be a proper and satisfying sendoff.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released on June 4, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Steam and Epic Game Store. You can watch the launch trailer below.