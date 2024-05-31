PlayStation Unveils New Concord Details During The State of Play Event

Concord helped kick off today’s big PlayStation State of Play event from the folks over at Firewalk Studios. During the stream, the developers showcased a trailer highlighting some of the characters and also unveiled what we could expect from Firewalk’s debut title. For instance, we know that this is a live service multiplayer experience.

Yes, we know that might have already turned out away from the game. Its opening moments and characters certainly gave a Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy-type vibe. But you won’t get a single-player narrative-driven experience. Instead, this is a 5v5 competitive shooter. Within the game, you’ll be stepping into a Freegunner.

Freegunners are essentially guns for hire. They take on high-stakes jobs, and getting the objective done won’t be easy. You’ll have other Freegunners to contend with. So that means ensuring your crew is ready and prepared to deal with whatever during the fight. In that regard, you can probably compare this game to something like Overwatch.

You’ll find that there is an assortment of different hero characters to pick from, and then you’ll find that these characters all come packed with unique abilities. According to a blog post made on the official PlayStation Blog, the abilities will be quite varied and accessible to players who may not be as well-versed in these types of gameplay experiences.

In terms of storyline, it seems like each week at launch, we’ll get a small storyline for a specific character. So, you will get to learn more about the roster of characters over time. Meanwhile, we’ll have to see just how players take up with this game and what we can expect from the developers post-launch.

In the meantime, we know that an early access beta for those on PlayStation 5 and PC is coming later in the summer. For now you can check out a trailer from the State of Play event below.