Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Brings In Massive Amount of Fusion Characters

One of the joys of watching the Dragon Ball Sparking Zeroroster get filled up is seeing just how deep into the lore the game will go to get its maxed-out lineup. In recent weeks, we’ve seen multiple videos highlighting certain themes between characters and shows such as “Power and Speed” alongside “Master and Apprentice.” Today, though, the game got a new trailer that was all about coming together to give two fighters a massive power boost. Yep, we’re talking about fusion characters! Fusion has been a big part of the franchise since the Buu Saga period, and fast forward to now, there are plenty of fusions to go around.

The trailer starts with a battle between Trunks and Caulifa, two characters who would definitely have had a big fight and beef if they had met like they do in this trailer. We also see Kale fighting against Goten, and both sides get pretty intense. Then, they decide to use their respective fusion methods—the fusion dance and the Potara earrings—and become Gotenks and Kefla!

They aren’t the only ones getting some fun in the fusion son, though. Both versions of the Goku/Vegeta fusion are on display in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, too! That’s right, once again, you can do the eternal “What If?” matchup of Vegito versus Gogeta! While Death Battle might have already determined who would win in that fight, it doesn’t mean you can’t find out for yourself or try to rewrite history! Plus, given how incredible this game looks, they will put a new shine on the matchup.

Oh, and if that’s not enough, there’s also Fused Zamasu to use, including his half-corrupted form! So when you add up all these fusions together, not to mention their individual parts, you can see just how robust the roster will be!

As if that’s not enough to satisfy you, for now, there are still plenty of roster spots to be filled! This might be the most robust fighting game in a long time, even rivaling some of the biggest games in this series, and you might not even have to wait for DLC to get the full view of how many characters you’ll get to play!

Clearly, the team at Bandai Namco is trying to make the “ultimate experience” in both visuals, gameplay, and overall nostalgia. We’ll simply have to wait for the next trailer to see exactly who else will be joining the title’s already impressive lineup.