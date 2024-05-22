Rise of the Ronin Update to Add More Features, Missions

New missions, features, and gameplay enhancements are on the way later this week.

In a new entry to the PlayStation Blog, Team Ninja has announced that a new update is coming to the PlayStation 5 exclusive action RPG Rise of the Ronin. Players can expect the patch to roll out later this week.

Check out the new and expanded content you can expect the next time you dive into the final years of the Edo period in Rise of the Ronin:

5 new Ally Missions added.

When replaying a world in Midnight, you can choose to have Public Order deteriorate again.

Level sync selection feature added to missions from Testament of the Soul.

Two new Set Bonuses added to Midnight difficulty.

Addition of dojo training partners.

Add Martial Skill type bonus and raise limit of target score.

Gameplay improvements include:

When equipped with the same weapon type on weapons 1 and 2, the number of styles can be expanded to a maximum of 6.

Changed the specifications so that special equipment will be given even if the player does not confess.

Changed the specifications so that greetings with characters after a breakup will return to normal over time.

Adjusted to make it easier for asynchronous characters to be selected.

The first open-world title from Team Ninja saw some criticism upon release due to frame-rate issues, bland sidequests, and image quality.

“Rise of the Ronin was a big challenge for us, because it’s something we hadn’t done up until now in terms of the level of freedom and the story while retaining the action gameplay,” said game director Fumihiko Yasuda.

Rise of the Ronin was released on March 22 for PlayStation 5.