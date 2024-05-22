V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix Brings Dozens of Fixes and Adjustments

Tons of improvements and fixes have been added to the survival game.

Earlier this month, the breakout hit V Rising left early access after a busy two years. Today, Hot Fix 4 was released on its official servers, making adjustments to gameplay, fixing bugs, and more.

In V Rising 1.0, players have enjoyed new quality-of-life improvements and a boost in visual quality. Of course, coming out of early access has its risks, and many players have reported issues as they work their way through the vampire survival game.

One of the most talked-about issues involves the Dracula fight, which has been tweaked with the new update.

Check out the details of the Hot Fix below:

General

A number of visual effects have been updated to improve performance in combat.

Optimizations for doors in castles to improve performance in big castles with lots of doors.

Made doors fade out in front of the player.

Optimizations have been done to a number of UI elements to improve performance.

Added a 2 second immaterial buff to players when exiting Dracula’s Throne Room.

Some objects in Cursed Forest have been optimized to improve performance.

Fading added to some archways in Iron Cave (Dunley Farmlands) and Spider Cave (Cursed Forest).

The behavior of the music being played from the Music Box has been recalibrated to more accurately replicate the behavior of the default castle music.

Various optimisations and bug fixes on sound effects.

Improved precision and performance of occlusion culling.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit where it was possible to escape Dracula’s throne room with Blood of the Immortal.

Blood of the Immortal is now removed when a player is downed, preventing an exploit where players could use Blood of the Immortal during the first phases of the Dracula fight.

Fixed an issue where Blood potions icons got stretched with misaligned texts.

Fixed an issue where Blood potions didn’t have their blood % displayed when in the action bar.

Fixed visual feedback on physics for some objects in Mortium.

Fixed shapes on some rugs in the player castle, to make them more circular.

Fixed a spot next to a build area in Gloomrot South where players could get trapped.

Fixed player collision on player castle fireplaces, making the collision not stand out too much from the object.

Fixed a bug where the yield when harvesting multiple plant types would merge instead of displaying a separate yield number for each type of plant harvested.

Fixed a localization issue for the “Close” button in the Servant menu where the wrong text was used.

Fixed an issue where players with shards would get locked out from using waygates outside of raid hours.

Fixed issue where boss music often restarted on top of the already playing instance when disengaging a boss.

Fixed an issue where killing a boss on brutal after it had already been defeated on a lower difficulty on the same server did not trigger the brutal achievement.

Fixed an exploit where players could get free resources by dismantling workstations during relocation.

Fixed an issue where an old setting could cause erroneous behavior during building.

Fixed an issue where the “wallpaper fill” feature could cause server lag.

Fixed an issue where the /r (reply) command in Chat did not work in some cases.

Fixed an issue with overdrawing UI.

Fixed a material issue on the Spear Summons by Cyril the Cursed Smith.

Fixed an issue where Recipe Tracking did not work in the Player Crafting menu.

Fixed a material issue in some of Adam the Firstborn’s spells.

Fixed an issue with Rowdain Steed that caused it to face the wrong direction while not mounted.

Fixed an issue where the Blood Soul version of Domina the Blade Dancer would get an off-setted return position when encountered during an incursion event in the North Fortress Ruins. This caused her to sometimes exit combat if the player walked a short distance away from her.

Fixed an issue where Dracula could at rare occasions teleport outside of the arena and reset during phase 1.

Dracula Balance Changes

These changes primarily target brutal mode, we are looking into a few changes to address difficulty and scaling in co:op vs solo for a future patch. Our intention is to make the fight more balanced for solo players as well as co:op players. Right now the fight is a bit over-tuned for co:op and we are looking at some additional changes to address this.

The changes done to Brutal mode are made to ensure that Dracula can be defeated with more types of weapons and spells. Additionally, swapping spells between phases should not feel like a necessity. These changes aim to make Phase 3 less punishing if players don’t manage to kill all ads while making Phase 4 less stressful and all in all reduce the overall amount of RNG and requirement on defensive builds and/or top DPS builds.

Phase 1

Wolfs spawned in co-op health reduced by 20%.

Phase 2

Damage done by his long dash, where he summons an additional shadow, reduced to 180% from 250%.

Phase 3 (Brutal Only)

Blood Souls movement reduced to 0.75 from 0.9.

Blood Souls healing reduced to 3.5% from 5%.

Phase 4 (Brutal Only)

Curse of Dracula now increases damage taken by 1% per stack instead of 3% per stack.

Waves of Projectiles now spawn every 3.0 seconds instead of every 2.5 seconds.

Projectile velocity reduced to 10 from 13.

Increased the duration of the shrinking blood storm effect to shrink over 80s instead of 60s.

Slightly reduced the knockback on the pushback blood novas.

Increased the impact duration for ethereal sword aoe’s to 1.4s from 1.2s.

V Rising was released for the PC in early access on May 17, 2022 and left early access earlier this month. Within four weeks of its initial release, it sold two million copies. The title will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 11.