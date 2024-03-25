Phil Spencer Comments On Portable Xbox Hardware

There is never a shortage of rumors and speculation about the gaming industry. Today, however, we’re getting a small comment on Xbox portability. It looks like Phil Spencer might be keen on bringing out something new to aid gamers who find themselves traveling more often than at home. We don’t know if there is new portable hardware coming or perhaps a more refined application.

Xbox has boasted that they want to get the games out to as many players as possible. While there were fears that we might see the end of exclusivity or hardware, the team behind Xbox reassured fans that won’t be happening. Still, the latest trends have been focused on portable gaming again. We’ve seen several Steam Deck competitors enter the marketplace looking to make a nice little profit and bring out something either more competitively priced or newer components.

Microsoft hasn’t delivered anything quite yet on that front, but recently, Polygon spoke with the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer. During the conversation, Phil noted that he packed the Legion Go during the trip out to GDC. Using this device, he’s already been able to curate a list of things that don’t make the handheld feel like an Xbox.

I want to be able to boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode. And all of my social [experience] is there. Like I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television. [Except I want it] on those devices. Phil Spencer – Polygon

More importantly, it was all about the experience and games. Phil noted that the device should feel like a compact Xbox experience, much like the dash we see from the Xbox at home. Beyond that, there should be access to all the games along with cross-save support. But that wasn’t the only comment made.

Phil even said that Roanne Sones, who is leading the Xbox hardware team, is considering the different form factors and future Xbox hardware. Could it be a small tease that an official Xbox portable gaming device is on the horizon? Furthermore, that could also mean we might be looking at an application experience that would be available on competitor devices.