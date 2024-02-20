Dead By Daylight All Things Wicked Adds A New Killer & More

Dead by Daylight players are getting something new coming their way next month. This latest chapter is called All Things Wicked, and with it comes a new survivor, killer, and a brand new map location. That should spark quite a bit of interest within the community as we’ve been waiting on the big reveal of the next chapter. Fortunately, the trailer has dropped, and you can view it below.

With that said, this next chapter has three components, as mentioned above. Players will get dropped into a new map called Greenville Square, where the focus is on a new survivor. Sable Ward is the latest survivor who has been dreaming of escaping this city, but when her close friend goes missing, Sable decides to investigate what happened herself. However, that’s when a new mysterious entity appeared called The Unknown.

It looks like The Unknown is a misshapen entity that will be hunting the survivors down. Fortunately, patch notes are already out, so we know what to expect from the Killer and survivor. For The Unknown, players are given the ability to produce an aurora blast that will hinder survivors and weaken them upon being hit. This bouncing projectile can prove to be chaotic and potentially tough to avoid when the player unleashes it. Meanwhile, the Killer can also create hallucinations where they can teleport between, leaving temporary decoys of themselves behind.

Meanwhile, Sable Ward will have her own abilities, mainly dealing with sticking around in the Basement. By doing so, you’ll be able to buff up some useful perks like being able to heal without a Med-Kit at 60% normal healing speed, having generators instantly gain charges, and even being able to see the Killer’s aura for so many seconds if you happen to finish a heal in the Basement.

Again, we have some time on our hands before the next chapter officially drops and makes its way out of the test server. That said, you can find the full patch notes for 7.6.0 on a Reddit post. Furthermore, there is the new trailer drop for All Things Wicked, which you can view in the video we have below.

Dead by Daylight has been available for a while. If you haven’t already picked up this multiplayer survival horror game, you can do so on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android platforms.