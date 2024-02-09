NecroFelipe Corroborates March Reveal For Nintendo Switch 2

As they're saying on Twitter nowadays, oh they're really going for it.

Nintendo fans have a lot to be excited about with the latest development on the rumor mill.

Universo Nintendo website owner, and popular Nintendo leaker Necro Felipe, has confirmed and corroborated Nate The Hate’s rumor from yesterday. As Necro Felipe posted on Famiboards:

“I can corroborate independently on Nate’s claim of March as a reveal month for Switch 2.”

Speaking of Nate the Hate, after saying it on his own podcast, he guested on the latest Game & Talk podcast, where he doubled down on this claim, very very hard. He said:

“All I can say is what I said on my show, is that the Switch 2 appears poised and ready for a reveal or an announcement in March. Nintendo will announce the Switch 2 in March.”

One may note that Nate started his statement with the words “All I can say”. That implies that he knows even more than he is letting on, but has chosen not to divulge more, for reasons we don’t know but can easily speculate on. Aside from compromising his source, Nate is probably an actual Nintendo fan himself, so he only wants to share just enough information to get other fans excited. He wouldn’t want to ruin Nintendo’s marketing plans by revealing way too much, even if he would personally benefit from doing so.

On this same podcast, Nate and the hosts discussed an interesting element about all this. In the past, Nintendo often chose E3 as the venue for when they would reveal their console and pricing plans. That was not the case with the Switch, but it was something that they used to have in their arsenal, until E3 shut down.

What this means for Nintendo, is when they announce their next console, they will have to plan a really large campaign, that will garner as much publicity for them as possible. Nintendo has to put themselves on an even bigger standard than either Sony or Xbox, because their all-audiences approach means they aren’t selling themselves on the conventional ‘cool’ high technology paradigm popularized by Apple, or the hardcore gamer approach of Sony or Xbox.

They have to recreate the Super Mario Bros on NES/Tetris on Game Boy/Pokemon on Game Boy phenomenon again and again and again. Devices that become ubiquitous, even when they aren’t traditionally ‘cool’. The different attempts they have made at this have not always worked, but they have always been interesting.

Nintendo has always been taking more existential risks, for the sake of greater rewards, as their name is bigger than it has ever been before. We can’t wait to see what their next console will be, but also, how they will introduce it to the world.