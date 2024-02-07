Nintendo President Says They Will Continue Offering Unique Propositions

There are plenty of fans out there worldwide eagerly awaiting for Nintendo to make the official announcement of their next console. It’s a waiting game right now, but speculation is that we’ll soon see the announcement of the next console and its eventual release into the marketplace this year. However, that has yet to happen. Recently, during a Q&A session during Nintendo’s financial report, the company’s president was asked about the risks they are being mindful of as they continue to build on the success of their gaming platforms.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out through translations what Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had stated during the call. The Nintendo president noted that they have experienced challenges in the past when coming from a successful platform. So, they are never considered to be in a position where Nintendo is secured. However, the president noted that there is stiff competition right now in the entertainment industry, and as a result, it’s increased the need to ensure that they will continue to offer unique propositions that will appeal to customers.

Again, just looking back a couple of generations, we saw a boom with Nintendo for their Wii console only to stumble with the release of the Wii U. Now that the Switch is doing well and even surpassing some expectations Nintendo had at this point, there’s always the concern that their next console might not deliver as well when it does finally launch. But again, we’re officially in the dark when it comes to the next console unit from the Nintendo company. All we have to go off from right now are supposed leaks and rumors.

Furthermore, as you pointed out, our business is always exposed to great competition. From a broader entertainment perspective, not only video games but also various forms of leisure are competitors in this industry. In this environment, there’s an increasing need, more than ever before, to continue offering unique propositions to become a brand that customers choose. Shuntaro Furukawa – VGC

These leaks and rumors are not slowing down either. They have been all over the place, so we really just have to wait and see what Nintendo ends up doing. Despite officially having anything out, the expectation is that we should see something here soon, and there have even been rumors of a Nintendo Direct happening later this month. That might finally open up the successor to the Nintendo Switch in public.