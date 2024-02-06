Nintendo Continues To Focus On Switch As We Enter 2024

There’s no shortage of rumors and speculation about what Nintendo will bring into the marketplace. Fans are anticipating the announcement of the next-generation console from the company. But it looks like their aging console, the Switch, is still doing better than what even Nintendo projected. Recently, Nintendo held a conference call for their latest earnings report, and the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, noted that the Switch will be Nintendo’s main business heading into 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg.

It’s surprising that the Nintendo Switch continues to have as much success as it has this late into its console generation lifecycle. We’re moving into the seventh year since this console hardware was made available. So now that we see that this device is even surprising Nintendo with its sales, it might have some wondering if the next-generation console will be pushed further back. Prior to this, Nintendo had projected the fiscal year would bring in about 15 million units sold. However, because of how well the console has been keeping up in the marketplace, the new projection from Nintendo for the fiscal year is 15.5 million units.

It’s expected that certain customized edition releases in Japan have helped raise sales along with the help of releases like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the continued success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from last year. With that said, even if the units being sold are rising compared to what Nintendo had initially thought, these units, in general, are on the decline. The console is not selling quite as well compared to a few years ago, especially during the boom we saw in the industry from the pandemic.

Regardless, fans are still anticipating the announcement and eventual release of the Nintendo Switch successor. But even with this new console release, the current Nintendo Switch console could still see quite a few units sold as Nintendo begins to focus on the new hardware. For instance, we should see discounts on the Switch console that might persuade a few more consumers to pick the system up. For now, Nintendo has yet to announce its first Direct for 2024. However, rumors were going around suggesting that we might see an announcement as early as next week.