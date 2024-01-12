Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Star Talks “Fun” Scripts

Recently, one of the more unique elements of gaming adaptations has been Netflix’s attempt to bring many gaming properties to life not via live-action but through anime. You might remember the story of the Belmonts being brought forth via two different series on the streaming platform, and they both were big successes. And now, they’re trying to do the same with a legendary lady of gaming via Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The anime will bring Lara to a new audience and give her an epic style with an epic lady to voice the icon: Hayley Atwell.

If you somehow don’t know Hayley Atwell, you might recall her as Peggy Carter or Captain Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was such a boss character that she was continuously brought back due to how much people loved her portrayal and acting skills. And during a podcast chat with ComicBook.com, Atwell shared that she’s very happy with the scripts and how they portray everything:

“The scripts are so good and they’re so fun. And I think also I got so much practice and preparation for how to sustain the level of activity and energy with just your voice by playing Captain Carter in this way, that it set me in good stead for going, ‘This is how you, as a voiceover what it takes, for you to be confined in a small space and not seen, but totally rely on the voice to tell this story and wake up other people’s imaginations.’ So yeah, one thing helped feed the other for sure.”

It’s cool to see that her time in animated form within the MCU has helped her become Lara Croft. As for what we know about the Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft series, we know it will come out sometime this year. But just as important, the “placement” of the series in the timeline is positioned so that it’s right after the trilogy that Square Enix did.

Many praised that series because it “modernized” Lara and her adventures while still adhering to everything that made her great. So when we see Atwell’s take on the character, we’ll see her at her legendary peak, if you will. She’ll be raiding tombs and dealing damage to any who try to stop her from getting the artifacts and saving the world.

And if she plays it anything like Captain Carter, it’ll be a fun time that’ll make you love the character even more.