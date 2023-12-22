New Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Video Introduces The Support Cast, Including A Surprising Return

Rocksteady has released a new insider video for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, that just might turn around how you feel about this title.

So for their latest Insider Episode, Rocksteady revealed the support characters who will provide players the different upgrade and bonuses that they get to use in the fight against Brainiac. In keeping with the Suicide Squad’s ethos, these support characters are mostly other bad guys, who have been forced or swayed to help the squad. Some of you may also like that some of these characters clearly tie this title to the Arkhamverse.

For starters, we are reintroduced to Arkham Penguin. In this world, he is an arms dealer, and he’s one of the people who’s forced to help. Not only can he supply guns from manufacturers like Lexcorp and S.T.A.R. Labs, he can upgrade and customize them for you.

Gizmo is a Teen Titan villain who you may know from the cartoon. Rocksteady went back to the comics to bring us the older original version of Gizmo, a bearded Mikron o’Jeneus. He supplies you with hovering combat vehicles.

Flipping things around, you get a Toyman that’s a different character from the original. Hiro Okamura is a young tech whiz who helps Superman in the comics. In this game, he is distraught at what Brainiac has done to the League, and helps the Squad to save Metropolis. His specialty is gear customization.

Hack may be an unfamiliar face if you don’t read the comics, but is definitely an interesting addition. This version of Hack seems to be based on Zalika. Rocksteady has her appearing to the Squad as an astral projection, and she works your upgrade trees.

And then there’s the character whose very appearance makes for major story spoilers. Rocksteady has decided to share a surprise early, perhaps to combat the bad press the recent misleading leaks have made. You should feel comfortable that this is what Rocksteady wants to share, but if you don’t want to read any spoilers, this is where you stop reading.

Poison Ivy is back, but not in the same form she was originally in. Tying directly to her last appearance in the Arkham games, Pamela left a sprout behind after she died saving Gotham. Lexcorp grabbed that sprout and revived Ivy, but as Lex’s personal experiment.

When the Squad runs into Ivy, she is a middle schooler, who has no memory of Harley or anything else from her past. She still seeks to protect Earth, and this time, she’s fighting Brainiac’s alien forces. Rocksteady certainly chose an interesting direction, as a younger Poison Ivy also appeared in the continuity of the 2000s Cartoon Network show The Batman.

You have to run a few missions to get your latest ally to your cause, but if you succeed, she will grant the Squad new upgrades called Afflictions. Brainiac’s aliens are particularly vulnerable to her powers, so this looks like it will be a major upgrade point where you will be able to effectively turn back the tide against Brainiac’s goons.

Rick Flag, who has been one of the most famous leaders of the Squad in the comics, also appears in the game, but it isn’t clear for now if he could be a playable character or fits some other role. This Rick Flag already appeared in Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, so that is yet another very deep cut for the DC and Arkhamverse fans.

Rocksteady is definitely working hard to reverse the months of bad press that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been dealing with. Personally, I think the most hardcore of gamers may remain skeptical, but more of this may win over Arkhamverse and especially DC fans to give it a chance.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is releasing on February 2, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be releasing on Windows via Steam on February 2, 2024, and on Epic Games Store on March 5, 2024. You can watch the original video here.