Leaked Image From The Last Of Us Online Shows Battle Pass

A new leaked image has released of The Last Of Us Online, that will still be of interest to fans even now that it’s been cancelled.

The image was 1st shared on Resetera by DuskGolem, a well-known Resetera user who has previously shared insider information on the forum. Battle Pass is a clear option in what appears to be the start screen menu, alongside options for a lobby, store, and two unexplained options, the study and the bunk.

As discussed in this reddit by user Algae-Prize, Naughty Dog hired one of the people who designed the monetization for Fortnite, to work on The Last Of Us Online. This was Anders Howard, who held the title of principal monetization designer. We had mistakenly reported Anders was fired by Naughty Dog alongside other employees, but he clarified that he left of his own accord.

This was seen as a huge loss at the time his exit was announced, because Fortnite’s monetization model is very well regarded by gamers. First off, the extra items available in the free and premium battle passes are all strictly cosmetics, with nothing that will give one player a gameplay advantage over others.

There are three pathways for players to get battle passes. If you buy a Fortnite premium battle pass once, you can earn enough in in game currency to buy future battle passes. This assumes that you will play through the said battle pass, but also, since one premium battle pass only costs $ 8.99, it isn’t that expensive to buy for another one in the future.

You can also play completely for free, assuming you have the time to grind. Playing through three battle passes on the free tier will give you enough in game currency to buy a premium battle pass. It would be a lot of work and demanding your patience, but that’s precisely why it appeals to free players.

Finally, there’s a Fortnite Crew subscription, which is probably the best value, and where Epic is sending their whales. For about $ 12 monthly you get a stipend of in game currency, the current battle pass, and free skins. The battle pass’ in game currency payout will stack on top of the Fortnite Crew currency payout, assuring you won’t miss any skins ever again.

So, a system similar to this was probably in the works for The Last Of Us Online, and was likely to have made the fans very happy. What’s even more interesting is that Sony’s current direction would have likely pointed towards The Last Of Us Online also getting a PC release.

To put it quite bluntly, Naughty Dog had a lot of cards on the table to ensure that The Last Of Us Online was going to be a huge success. But as we now know, it didn’t work out at all for the title, regardless of what reasons you believe it happened.