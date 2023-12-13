PlayStation Game Catalog December Additions Revealed

We’re getting to the midway part of the month, and if you’re a subscriber to PlayStation Plus, you know that we should be adding new games to the Game Catalog. Each month, new titles are added to this service, offering a wide assortment of titles that can help pass the time. Fortunately, the wait to find out what is being added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog has ended. Today, on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has revealed what new titles will be playable this month.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, this is a feature available to select subscribers. You have to be on at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier to gain access to the Game Catalog. From there, you’ll gain access to a wide collection of video game titles that will constantly rotate. So, some games will be hopping off the subscription service sooner than others. But these games will all be replaced with other titles in the future. With that said, we have word now on the new additions coming this December 19, 2023.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog December 2023

Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

Grime | PS4, PS5

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4

Thrillville | PS4, PS5

Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5

Those are the new games you can expect to play starting on December 19, 2023. This also includes a few of the new additions to the PlayStation Classics category. Hopefully, there’s something here to keep you busy until that next major release on your radar hits the marketplace. These titles are not set to stay on the subscription service forever. Instead, they will eventually find themselves being removed. Fortunately, you should have ample amount of time to enjoy these games before that happens. If you don’t find something particularly interesting this month, there’s always next month to keep an eye out for.