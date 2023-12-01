Phil Spencer Clears The Air Over Recent Game Pass Comments

It might have surprised some fans when they saw the comments made by Tim Stuart, the Xbox CFO. If you don’t recall, it was just a couple of days ago now that reports flooded in that Tim stated that Xbox would like to see Game Pass on competitor platforms such as Nintendo and PlayStation. This might have sparked speculation that Microsoft was actively working on a plan to get Game Pass on some of these rival platforms. However, don’t get too excited, as Phil Spencer is looking to clear the air.

Phil Spencer has been quite busy this year, traveling to various events and even going through the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Today, we’re finding out that Windows Central had the chance to speak with Phil Spencer while he was present in Brazil to be present at CCXP 2023. During the conversation, Phil was able to clear the air that there are no active plans to see Game Pass on Nintendo or PlayStation platforms. It’s still very much all hands on ensuring they continue to innovate and appeal to the community that has invested in their hardware platform.

I’ll start by saying we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It’s not in our plans. But I think you hit on the right point of ‘what it means to own an Xbox.’ The thing I want to be focused on is how do we continue to innovate for people who’ve made the commitment to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure that they feel great about their investment in what we’ve built. Phil Spencer – Windows Central

Just what that will entail is still uncertain. But Phil did note that they want to ensure they expose their roadmaps. This will help keep fans excited about what’s to come. That includes roadmaps for hardware, services, and even improvements on features like achievements. Of course, it wasn’t long ago that Phil Spencer made some similar comments on making it feel like Nintendo and Sony gamers are part of the Xbox community.

We need to make sure we’re exposing roadmap to our customers to keep them excited. We know that our customers want to know that, as Xbox continues to grow, that we still have a commitment to them. We want our Xbox core customers that have been with us all along to feel respected. Phil Spencer – Windows Central

Even the president of Nintendo of America has said that the Nintendo company has a great relationship with Microsoft. So, who knows what the future could hold, but right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any Game Pass subscription service application pop up on Nintendo or Sony PlayStation hardware.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to be one of the consumers to invest in the Xbox hardware, there is a new deal you will want to take advantage of. Today, we’re finding out that a new low for the Xbox Series X has hit the marketplace for those located in the United States. You can find a bundle deal featuring an Xbox Series X and a copy of Diablo IV for $349.00.