Final Fantasy XVI DLCs Will Focus On Clive’s Past and Expanding The World

It’s no secret that Final Fantasy XVI was a big risk for the company. After the somewhat lukewarm reception to their last mainline entry, they needed to do something big and bold to get gamers’ attention and prove that their series wasn’t growing stale. The answer that they came up with was not only to use the PS5 graphics system to make the game more realistic-looking than ever but to create a mature storyline that pushed what RPGs usually do and kept people engaged. Oh, and they also had it so that characters could turn into giant monsters. That also helped.

The game was a hit and got numerous nominations at The Game Awards. But the story isn’t done just yet. Instead, there will be two DLC packs that help flesh out the game’s story and world further. This was briefly talked about during the PlayStation Partners Showcase that’s going on in Japan. Final Fantasy XVI Director Takai was asked about what the DLC would be like, and here’s how they replied:

FF16 Director Takai talked briefly during the Playstation Partner Awards about the two DLCs they have planned!



Takai: The two DLC episodes will dive further into the world of FF16, where you can experience the "dark" and "mysterious" parts of Clive's story. We've also added… pic.twitter.com/CRMsCfNf5i — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 1, 2023

It’s interesting that they will focus on Clive’s past for the DLC, given his story in the main title. But perhaps this will give an even deeper appreciation for the character and what he’s gone through. Clive Rosfield is easily one of the best characters that the franchise has produced in some time. His voice actor was even nominated for “Best Performance” at The Game Awards, and many think he will win.

But the question becomes, how will they express Clive’s past in a meaningful way? Will it somehow tie to him in the present? Or will it be a case where the past influences the future? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for the “battle content,” that’s something that many are going to be eager to try. The game made another huge departure from the main series by focusing not on the turn-based combat that the games were known for in the past but adapting an action RPG style route and letting players hack and slash their way through trouble. Plus, as joked about before, they can transform into Eikons and unleash incredible amounts of power.

If there are new bosses, that would seem to imply that they will be found during the new story campaign. Perhaps the other “battle content” will be new abilities and skills you can use on Clive and others within the game. No release window for the DLC was given.