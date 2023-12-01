Elden Ring DLC Is “Progressing Well”

We’re getting closer to the second anniversary of Elden Ring by FromSoftware. The game was not only the biggest title of 2022 by many people’s estimations but also the pinnacle of all that FromSoftware had been building toward since they began making their brutal style of games. While the ones they made are technically not connected to one another outside of the original trilogy, this title took all the elements they had put together throughout the titles to make them unique and then added even more elements to make it shine. The result was a game that gamers and critics loved, and numerous awards were bestowed upon it.

But now, gamers want more. Sure, plenty of people are still playing the original game, but we know that DLC is coming via Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. We’ve seen some small visuals about it, but nothing to really indicate what the game or gameplay will be like. There was a rumor in October that a release date could be coming soon, and that rumor has persisted for a while. However, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao has decided to put a kibosh on that rumor and reveal how far the DLC is development-wise.

He was there during the PlayStation Partner Awards and got asked about the DLC, and he said it was “progressing well,” however, he also said it “still has a little way to go,” which means it’s not going to be releasing on consoles and PC just yet.

While it does seem like the DLC is even further away than before, that doesn’t mean all is lost. He could’ve easily said that the DLC has a “ways to go” versus only a little more to go. Second, if they are in some of the “final stages,” then perhaps we’ll get more insight and trailers into what the DLC could be.

Based on the visuals you can see in the image above, a mysterious blonde figure is at the focal point of the DLC image. Some think she’s a familiar character from the main game, but that hasn’t been confirmed. The fact that this title directly references the Erdtree has made some wonder if this will be a more lore-based DLC than past entries by FromSoftware have had.

Then, some wonder what kind of boss fights we’ll get and how hard the DLC will be to complete. Only time and FromSoftware will be able to answer that.