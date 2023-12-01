Rockstar Shares GTA Online Winter Update In Light Of GTA VI Reveal

It's a final opportunity for Rockstar to get the fans back into Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar has announced an upcoming Winter update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

As reported by Dexerto, Rockstar has teased only a little bit of what players can look forward to. That tease is for the Turismo Omaggio, a hypercar based on the Ferrari F8 Tributo. This car will also come with a special livery upon release. Grand Theft Auto Online players will have to complete Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge to earn it.

In the past, Rockstar brings their Grand Theft Auto Online updates with new missions, random encounters, log-in rewards, free ammunition and clothes. So those can also be reasonably expected to come with this latest update as well. And of course, every year Rockstar does not fail to bring the snow in to ring in the occasion.

This update comes in just as Rockstar is set to make their official reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI, the sequel that has taken nearly a decade and has passed by an entire console generation. Part of the reason that Grand Theft Auto VI has taken so long, of course, is that Grand Theft Auto Online became such a huge success that Rockstar found that they could dependably make revenue in it for this whole period of time since it released as part of Grand Theft Auto V.

In any case, the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI won’t immediately mean that it will be launching this year, of course. We expect that it could take as early as Q1 of next year before Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto VI. We can’t discount the possibility that this trailer is still an early look, and that the game could release later, even after 2024.

Regardless, of how long fans will have to wait, Rockstar will have Grand Theft Auto Online to keep their players happy. And that’s why this update is so interesting. Rockstar seemed to have plumbed out all the interest their fans had with additional Grand Theft Auto Online content. But the buildup to Grand Theft Auto VI has opened up an opportunity for Rockstar to get their fans playing one more time, at least until what we hope to be Grand Theft Auto Online Version 2 launches alongside Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar would know how much longer they will have fans waiting, so they definitely have this all planned out in advance before we know about it.