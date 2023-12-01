Phil Spencer: Microsoft Is Looking For Partners For Its Mobile Store

Microsoft is really just waiting for EU's rules to kick in and let them launch their store.

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft’s gaming division is already looking for partners to join their mobile store.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Phil said this in a recent interview with Bloomberg:

“It’s an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetise on the phone.”

As suggested in this statement, Microsoft is talking to studios that are already making mobile games. When you look at the companies that signed up for Microsoft store, they could get a decent number of developers signed up, but not necessarily anyone that would be considered a must have.

On the other hand, Microsoft can approach this in multiple ways. For example, they may have their developers working on a way to make UWPs, an app format that they have already optimized across different platforms, to work on Apple and Android devices.

Another possibility, that would be a huge deal but seemingly unlikely, is if Microsoft could sway Epic Games to bring Fortnite to their mobile store. Microsoft already has a relationship with Epic Games, so that’s a notch in their favor. Sony has a small share of Epic Games, which could turn things the other way.

However, this came about as some sort of agreement to end litigation, and Epic has demonstrated they do not hesitate to keep moving vs Sony’s interests. Of course, Epic may have their own ambitions when it comes to mobile, so that could ultimately clip this possibility completely.

And that’s the kind of dilemma that Microsoft could be going through behind the scenes with finding partners.

As for how far away he thinks Microsoft will be able to launch a mobile store, Phil said this:

“I don’t think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that.”

Of course, Microsoft doesn’t even have to wait for partners to do this now. They already have King’s library of mobile games post-acquisition, and they also have Blizzard’s mobile games, such as Diablo Immortal, and Activision’s mobile hit, Call of Duty Mobile.

A smaller mobile store that’s only made of Activision Blizzard King games is already one that could make a lot of money immediately. What would really holding them back is how soon EU rules will force Apple and Alphabet to allow them to bring Microsoft’s store to their platforms.