Itsuno Confirms: Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Date To Be Confirmed Today!

There is a nonzero chance that this game will release after March 2024.

Capcom has revealed that they will be sharing the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date in its showcase tonight.

The official Dragon’s Dogma 2 Twitter account shared this tweet earlier today:

“The Dragon’s Dogma 2 Showcase is imminent! Join us 11/28 at 1pm PT/9pm GMT for a 15 minute livestream featuring exciting new gameplay reveals.

Hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.”

Hideaki Itsuno then quoted this tweet on his personal Twitter account and shared this message:

“It’s almost here! Tomorrow, we will “formally” announce the release date.”

This does cap off a considerable wait for this game, which Capcom has promised will be able to do things that the original game was not able to. This is because of the serious advancements in technology that bring Capcom closer to bringing their original vision of the game to life.

Now there’s some strange discussion going on that may not quite be related to this game, but had been attached to it. At the end of last month, Capcom revealed that they still had one more game that they would be releasing before March 2024, the end of the current financial year.

We had ourselves openly speculated that that title would actually be Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, new rumors are going around that Capcom has a different, and completely unannounced title, that they do plan to announce soon.

So what is going on here? The implication in Capcom’s statement to investors is that there would only be one more major AAA on the way from the company for the financial year. Of course, this is the sort of thing that they would publicly disclose, to guide their own choices in increasing or decreasing shares in the company, and how those shares would be rated.

If Dragon’s Dogma 2 was releasing alongside another AAA, then that’s what Capcom should have said then. That would indicate that there was a lot more games going on for this financial year to keep investors interested in this period of time.

So maybe the situation is Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be releasing before Marc h2024, or it gets announced today for a date after that month. Subsequently, the rumored other AAA may either not come, or be announced to release on a date separate from Dragon’s Dogma 2.

This new rumor does say that the game will be announced this year, but will be released in 2024, so it may be that this title is coming after March 2024 after all.

In any case, we have the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase to look forward to later. You can watch the stream on YouTube when it goes live from the link below.