Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1’s Patch 1.3.0 Is Out, With 20 Fixes

Konami does not seem interested in really improving the games.

Konami has shared patch notes for version 1.3.0 of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Konami also shared that they are aware of other issues, so they will be addressing those in the future.

The updates essentially indicate performance fixes, but only to the level that the company initially promised. For example, they worked on fixes to frame rate issues on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 crashes, and video playback issues on Xbox Series X|S.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 has faced a lot of scrutiny from fans when they became aware of how bare bones the collection is. While it has multiple games and bonus materials, Konami has not sought to add common features in these collections, such as restore points, graphical improvements, and even button controller remap options.

This update does not include any such fixes for those complaints, and do not hint that Konami will address them either. To be clear, consumers understand that Konami has made bare promises on what they will do with Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1. But they are not being reasonable in looking for these options that could function as accessibility aids, and generally make such older games enjoyable to explore again.

You can read the full patch notes for version 1.3.0 below:

METAL GEAR SOLID

Added save functionality improvements (Steam®)

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty

An issue where a “Damaged File” error is sometimes displayed when trying to load save data (Steam®)

Fixed an issue that caused the frame rate to drop during certain scenes (Nintendo Switch™)

Fixed an issue where videos would stop playing (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue affecting users who purchased the game in Japan where the English opening video would play even in the Japanese version of the game (Xbox Series X|S & Steam®)

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater

Fixed an issue where some buttons were assigned multiple functions (Details on the updated controls are available in the Online Manual)

Fixed an issue where the audio was out of sync with certain videos

Fixed an issue that caused flickering in some cutscenes (Nintendo Switch™)

Fixed an issue where continually holding down certain buttons sometimes resulted in errors occuring (PlayStation®4)

Updated the Online Manual

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some minor issues

Master Collection Bonus Content

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some minor issues