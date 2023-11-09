Hogwarts Legacy Devs Finally Unveils Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage

Hogwarts Legacy was easily one of the more anticipated games launching this year. The development team over at Avalanche Software managed to get the game out initially in February of this year for the latest-generation platforms and PC. It wouldn’t be until May before those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were able to get a copy of the game. Now, all that is left is for the Nintendo Switch platform to receive its port. Fortunately, the game is coming in just a few short days. But to hype up its release, the developers have launched a brand new trailer.

Fans were waiting for Avalanche Software to showcase the game on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a title that had some fans skeptical. We’ve seen some games that players claimed were impossible ports actually make their way on the Nintendo Switch. Being that Hogwarts Legacy was slated to launch on Nintendo Switch but was delayed well past the other platforms, it was concerning that this game would fall short of its competitors. Now, a new trailer has dropped, which was captured all in-game for the Nintendo Switch platform.

As a result, it might not be as crystal clear when compared to the other platforms. But it does at least show the game is capable of running on the Nintendo Switch hardware. So far, comments from players on the YouTube video upload have been positive, saying that it looks great and exceeds their expectations. You can view the gameplay footage captured from the Nintendo Switch in the embedded video below.

That said, this is not the only time we recently saw the Hogwarts Legacy game running on the Nintendo Switch. If you recall, it wasn’t long ago that one player managed to secure an early copy of the game and released footage of the game on their Nintendo Switch. It had some fans shocked at how well the game was running and certainly left players ready to either pre-order a copy or purchase the game upon its release.

For those of you unaware, Hogwarts Legacy takes place well before the events of the Harry Potter storyline. We’re stepping into the role of a late arrival to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, just because Harry is not around doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of mystery, danger, and adventure. Players will go through this magical journey and solve a new mystery centered around some long-forgotten ancient magic. Soon, players on the Nintendo Switch can secure their copy of the game on November 14, 2023.