Silent Hill 2 Remake Leak Reveals There’s 12 Achievements

Konami unveiled last year that Silent Hill was going to make a return in a massive way. After years of dormancy, fans had waited for any new signs of life when it came to the beloved survival horror franchise. So it was quite a surprise that when Konami did reveal the return for the IP, several projects were in the works. One of the biggest titles from the batch of new reveals is a remake of arguably the best installment of the entire franchise, Silent Hill 2. However, details about the game have still been tightly sealed shut behind Konami and the developers handling the project, Bloober Team.

That initial reveal confirmed that the developers behind The Medium and Layers of Fear, Bloober Team, would be the development team handling the Silent Hill 2 remake. While details since the reveal have yet to make their way out to the public, a new discovery revealed that Silent Hill 2 will have twelve achievements. We’re finding this out through a Reddit post where it looks like one of the Bloober Team developer Steam profiles had accidentally leaked the number of achievements for the game. So it doesn’t look like this game will be full of challenges to undertake.

However, please don’t get too excited as we don’t have any titles or descriptions for these achievements. There’s nothing here to indicate just how hard collecting these achievements will be or what is tied to them in terms of narrative. We know that the developers are likely sticking close to the source material for Silent Hill 2. With that said, it’s been stated by an insider that the Bloober Team is making Silent Hill 2 bigger. That could mean more narrative, challenging puzzles, and enemies to face against. However, that information came through from an insider, and not anything officially confirmed.

Unfortunately, we’re not given any insight quite yet on just when the Silent Hill 2 remake will be available. We’ll just have to continue waiting for a confirmation or reveal date trailer. That said, we know another Silent Hill project is slated to launch at the end of this month. If you need a Silent Hill fix, then you might want to check out Silent Hill: Ascension, which is set to debut on October 31, 2023. Best of all, you can enjoy this new Silent Hill content on your phone or a web browser.