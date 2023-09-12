Dying Light 2 Fans Are Frustrated Over New Premium Currency

Techland’s current offering right now is Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which launched back in 2022. The video game was a new zombie action RPG that saw some decent reviews from critics and fans alike. While it might not have had the most significant launch into the marketplace, it’s a game that will at least see plenty of support. We knew Techland would offer players up to five years of support upon its release. This support would mean more content being submitted for fans to log in and enjoy the game regularly. But the latest move made by Techland is proving to be an unfavorable one by fans.

If you haven’t heard, a new premium currency option was offered for fans to purchase. This would allow players to stick within the game and purchase goods. Essentially, it’s another means to avoid using another storefront to purchase the content, leaving some fans upset with the bundle pricing. Now, thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Dying Light 2 is starting to get review-bombed on Steam, which might persuade some players to avoid picking a copy of it if they have yet to do so. Review bombing is nothing new in the video game industry. We’ve seen it for a wide variety of reasons, such as Starfield getting hit by what some suspect to be players who are frustrated that this Bethesda RPG didn’t launch on the PlayStation 5 platform.

Meanwhile, review bombing is a means to show frustration over some of the decisions a developer makes. For Dying Light 2, it might be due to the sudden announcement of a premium currency being implemented in the game. Techland is hearing players’ voices as they have recently taken to X and noted that they are looking to help answer some of the problems players might have with this currency. One instance that Techland will look to implement is to focus on pricing the bundles and the resulting leftover DL Points.

Pilgrims!

As always, we are gathering your feedback and hear your concerns. As far as we understand, a big part of the frustration stems from the pricing of the bundles and the resulting leftover DL Points.



To figure out this issue, we’ve already started working on a couple of… — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 8, 2023

Apparently, one area that could be implemented is allowing consumers to use leftover DL Points towards purchasing individual items from existing bundles. At any rate, this adjustment will take time as the developers work on the system implementation. We’ll have to wait and see just how well Dying Light 2 will recover over this new addition.

With that said, if you haven’t played Dying Light 2, the game is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, there is a push to see a Nintendo Switch cloud version of the game released into the marketplace. You can also view our Before You Buy coverage of Dying Light 2 Stay Human in the video we have embedded below.