EA CEO Promises More To Come From Respawn Entertainment

One of the more recurring threads in our gaming universe is that bigger companies are doing all they can to acquire others to bolster their portfolios and IP libraries. Microsoft and Sony alone have been gobbling up game developers to ensure their current generation systems have plenty of exclusive content. But back in 2017, a major deal went down when Electronic Arts decided to buy Respawn Entertainment. The deal was for about half a billion dollars, and the publisher had made up that amount of money given the success of their titles.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson was at a conference, as noted by VGC, when the topic of acquisitions came up, and he had some telling things to say about Respawn Entertainment:

“Respawn of course was maybe one of the most incredible acquisitions ever done in the industry. They’re an incredible team and they’ve created incredible value for us, for our shareholders, and certainly for these global communities of players across Apex and the Jedi series. And you should imagine that there’s some other things going on at Respawn that we’re very excited about, that we’re not going to talk about but that we’re very excited about just given the quality of that group.”

That not-so-subtle tease shouldn’t be too surprising, as their last title, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, was a huge hit, selling millions of copies in no time flat. The game was also well-received by fans and critics, which all but assured a third title would be made. Plus, the team at Respawn is doing right by mobile fans with their continued support of Apex Legends.

While the road to this point hasn’t always been the smoothest, they are in a good position to keep pushing things forward and create even more exciting titles. While we’ll definitely get a third game set in a galaxy far, far away, EA is clearly giving them the green light to make whatever else they desire. That kind of freedom is a bit rare in our gaming world, and it’ll be interesting to see how Respawn handles the challenge.

There have been teases by the dev team that something special is in the works. Specifically, a “small team” known as “skunkworks” is trying to develop a new IP that they can run with. Even if that one doesn’t work out, EA teasing the “exciting” things to come will be enough to keep fans guessing and hoping that another fun title is on the way.