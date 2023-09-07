The Last of Us Season 2 Already Has An Abby Casted

HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us was a massive hit. Typically, video games haven’t translated well in either the film or television entertainment medium. But there are some exceptions, and The Last of Us is among that group. Fans couldn’t get enough of the faithful adaptation, and it certainly turned the attention back to the video game franchise for those who might be new to the IP. Regardless, everything came to a halt for this production, thanks to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

While films and television production are at a standstill, those wondering the future for The Last of Us can rest easy. We know a second season has been confirmed, and it looks like the casting has already secured their Abby. It’s been confirmed that season two of The Last of Us won’t feature all of The Last of Us Part II. Instead, that game is far too big of a narrative to feature in one season. But one iconic character in that game, which will make a debut in this new season, is Abby. We won’t dive into spoilers if you either haven’t played the latest mainline installment for the franchise or have avoided the games just to enjoy the television series.

Regardless, Abby is a significant character for the second game and will likely play just as massive of a role throughout the upcoming season. With Hollywood striking, it wasn’t sure if the casting got to The Last of Us season two characters. Fortunately, thanks to a report from Gamespot, we’re finding out that the showrunner for the series, Craig Mazin, spoke with The Los Angeles Times, where he admitted that Abby was cast. Unfortunately, we don’t have any confirmation as to who is taking on this character.

With that said fans are quickly pointing towards actress Shannon Berry. It’s clear that this actress has an appearance similar to Abby, and it might be the one HBO’s production managed to get for the show. However, since the strike is still going on with no indication just when things will be settled, we’re left waiting for news to emerge on when productions will get started again. Likewise, we might finally start seeing who will be stepping into some of the more iconic roles for The Last of Us season two. But again, we’ll have to wait for the strike to end before that happens.