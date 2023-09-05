Xbox September 2023 Update Is Heading Your Way Soon

September is a big month for the Xbox team. We have a massive RPG title launch coming tomorrow, and there is the added benefit of the September update. If you’re playing on the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S, some notable updates are coming your way soon. Thanks to an update on the official Xbox Wire, the principal group product manager of Xbox Experiences, Kristen Mann, offered fans a look at what’s to come for their Xbox console.

The September update is inbound, and some additional adjustments are made to the console this time. It’s an ongoing battle to ensure players are getting the content and features they want from their console. So, with September’s update, there are a few new adjustments that fans might appreciate. For starters, there are new features for the Discord connection on the Xbox platform. It looks like players will soon have the ability to stream their gameplay on Discord. Now, if you want to show your friends gameplay footage on Discord, there is an easier option. You can also join the Discord server to voice chat through the Xbox console.

Variable refresh rate, otherwise known as VRR, was also updated. Now, players can determine if they want this option on or off. Essentially, with VRR, you’re allowing the console to adjust its refresh rate based on the content being viewed. You can adjust it within the settings if you don’t want this enabled. Of course, that’s far from the only adjustment made for players. Rewards are now easier to find, which can be done right from your Xbox button within your Profile & System option.

Then, there are some additional updates, such as requesting to join a friend’s game session, which will prompt a notification to your friend playing the game. You’ll even find notifications now for your wish list items. Pairing accessories will also be easier going forward as you now have a new option within the Xbox Accessories app to connect a device without having to push the physical Xbox console pair button.

Of course, these updates also come after the recent adjustment made to Microsoft’s Strike system. If you don’t recall, earlier this past month, Microsoft revealed that they are adding a new Strike system for the Xbox platform. This is aimed at curbing toxicity among players by punishing players who break their TOS. Depending on the number of strikes you receive will ultimately decide how long you will be kicked from Microsoft’s services.