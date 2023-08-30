PlayStation Store Kicks Off Its Double Discounts Sale Promo

Video games can be expensive. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that. This latest generation of video game console platforms also brought a new price hike for AAA games. So before, when we were used to paying $59.99 for a new game, we’re now paying $69.99. With that said, it doesn’t look like we’re out of luck for saving some money for new games. Players can typically find good deals through the official storefronts. For instance, Sony’s PlayStation Store will typically provide players with a bit of a discount if you’re keen on checking out the sale promotions.

The current sale that Sony is advertising on their PlayStation Store is the PlayStation Plus Double Discounts. We’ve seen This discount sale in the past, but the focus here is providing extra savings. However, those with a PlayStation Plus active subscription on their accounts will be the ones getting the extra savings. With that said, even if you’re not an active subscriber to PlayStation Plus, you can still get quite a bit of savings. We’ll list highlights of the games being offered right now at a discount. Likewise, within the highlights below, we’ll list the standard discount price offered right now. Just know that if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll get a bit more of a discount.

PlayStation Plus Double Discounts Sale Highlights

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $59.49

Forspoken $52.49

Dead Island 2 $59.49

Red Dead Redemption II $39.59

WWE 2K23 $46.19

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.99

Dead Space $59.49

Gotham Knights $45.49

Mortal Kombat 11 $27.49

Need for Speed Heat $32.39

Borderlands 3 $34.19

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $37.79

Atomic Heart $59.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition $55.09

Crusader Kings III $37.49

The Outer Worlds $24.89

Maneater $25.99

The Quarry $39.59

Days Gone $27.99

With that said, this is just a small look into the games being offered right now. Again, you’ll see these prices drop even more if you log into your account that has PlayStation Plus active. Regardless, you’ll want to look through the games being offered right here. There are several pages of games ranging from a variety of genres. When it comes to the full game releases being discounted, there are over 200 titles available, so hopefully, you’ll find something here to tie you over until that next major release on your radar lands into the marketplace.