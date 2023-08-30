Starfield’s Early Access Launch Comes During An Actual Astrological Event

Easily, one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out into the marketplace is Starfield. The video game has been marketed for several years now. After its initial release, we knew that this game wouldn’t land in the marketplace until the next-generation console platforms were released. Of course, since that initial announcement was made, Bethesda had been acquired by Microsoft, making Starfield a PC and Xbox Series X/S platform exclusive. Regardless of the now-limited release, Starfield players who are getting ready to dive into the early access release will find the launch comes at an interesting point of time for those who are into astrology.

Those of you who are into astrology might already be well familiar with the significance of tonight. But those who are just interested in Starfield might find this event well worth checking out. Tonight, we’ll see something in the dark skies that won’t happen again for several years. I’m referring to the blue supermoon, two distinct events for the moon that coincide into one. Best of all, it’s set to take place tonight, which we’re finding out about thanks to a report by the folks over at Gamespot.

With Starfield’s early access approaching this week, you can get a look at something quite amazing tonight. We’ll offer some insight for those who might not know what a blue supermoon is. Essentially, what we have here is a supermoon. This is when the full moon is the closest point to Earth in its orbit. That will allow the moon to appear quite a bit larger and even brighter for those who have clear skies tonight. Meanwhile, the blue moon is something a bit rarer, and it doesn’t actually mean you’ll see the moon turn blue.

Instead, a blue moon is the second full moon in a month. That happens nearly every three years due to the lunar cycle. So, when both of these align, it makes for quite an astrological event. The next time this will happen, it will be 2037. So it’s something to make note of tonight if you have clear skies and can get a look at the moon. Meanwhile, this might further set you up for the mood of playing the upcoming science fiction RPG epic by Bethesda. Of course, if you don’t have early access this week, you can expect Starfield to launch into the marketplace next week on September 6, 2023.