Dead By Daylight Receives Xenomorph Content

Dead By Daylight has made its name for not only having a good gameplay loop that keeps people coming back but they continue to add more content through new killers, survivors, and maps. While that may not seem like many additions, when you consider that many of these new elements are crossovers from other horror franchises, things get “big” quickly. Case in point: Today, Chapter 29 of the title launched for gamers to enjoy. Within this chapter emerged the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley from the Alien franchise, complete with the ship they battled on, the Nostromo.

As noted, the content is available right now for you to play, meaning there’s plenty of stuff to engross yourself in. The team behind the game revealed in a press release that they wanted to pay homage to the main movie while also having fun and changing some things with the characters so that they could fit within the Dead By Daylight world.

For example, you can play as the Xenomorph and slowly take out everyone on the Nostromo as you wander around it. But by going to certain security stations, you can unlock a tunnel system only you can use. By doing this, you can sneak around the ship, stalk your prey, find traces of them by the sounds they make, or even get an indication that one of them is really close to you when you pop out of the station.

As for Ellen Ripley, you’ll have certain perks that tie into the movie character’s experience with the Xenomorph. For example, knowing that it reacts to sound, she has a perk that makes her steps emit less noise. She can also control her breathing in lockers and not draw attention to herself for a short period.

Whether you survive this experience is entirely up to you. But if you’re a fan of the movie franchise or just the Xenomorph and Ripley, this latest crossover is definitely for you. You can check out the launch trailer below:

The irony is that this isn’t the game’s first crossover this year. Back in July, they had the one and only Nic Cage become a part of the game. He even voiced his own character and was more than happy to jump into the video game world.

So, with these two big crossovers now in the books, you have to wonder what 505 Games will have in store for players in their next set of chapters.