Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Footage Leaks Online

The Harry Potter franchise has been incredibly popular lately. It’s certainly had a new resurgence of interest thanks to the Hogwarts Legacy RPG from the development team at Avalanche Software. However, the video game lacks one major aspect that has been incredibly popular in the Harry Potter IP. That, of course, was Quidditch. Players could take on the role of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but they couldn’t partake in the fan-favorite sport. But we have one game coming out into the marketplace that will right the wrong here. Players can get their Quidditch filled with the upcoming Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions launch.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is in the works, but we don’t have a release date for this game yet. Instead, fans will have to wait for that announcement and what platforms this title will be released for. But this game has been leaked online in the past, and more footage continues to find its way out into the various social media and forum platforms. You don’t have to look very hard to find this footage, as we can’t actually embed the content here. But we’re finding out about the latest footage surfacing online thanks to a report from the VGC.

Footage has showcased a few playable characters that could take the role of, including a customized character or some of the iconic characters from the Harry Potter IP. From there, it plays out much like how the fantasy sport of Quidditch is handled. So far, the feedback we’ve seen from players that managed to get a look at some of the clips that emerged online has been rather positive. Fans look forward to trying this game out as a chaser, seeker, beater, or keeper. We imagine that some fans will still hope this sport is implemented into the next installment released under the Hogwarts Legacy banner.

As mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy had some criticisms for not featuring Quidditch. Players could fly around on a broomstick, and there was a Quidditch field available next to the school for players to explore. But the actual game was unavailable, with the reason behind the missing feature being due to the headmaster banning the sport for the season. So it would be interesting to see if this sport appears in a new game installment. We don’t know if there will be another Hogwarts Legacy title, but we know that Avalanche Software is working on its next major game release.