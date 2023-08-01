New Alone In The Dark Trailer Introduces The Dark Man

We may know everything about the original Dark Man, but we don't know for sure how much of that carries over to the new game.

THQ Nordic has shared a new trailer for upcoming horror adventure mystery game Alone in the Dark.

The new trailer is ominously named The Dark Man, and doesn’t show us Edward and Emily, but it does let us hear them talking. Edward asks Emily about her uncle Jeremy Hartwood. Emily then replies that he had been telling her about a mysterious figure called the Dark Man.

The trailer ends telling us to look for more information on August 2, 2023. But, depending on how you look at it, we may know all about the Dark Man.

Spoilers for the original Alone in the Dark follow below.

The Dark Man, in the context of the original Alone in the Dark, is Ezechiel Pregzt. Pregzt is a bloodthirsty pirate turned occultist and cult leader. He also happens to be the main villain of the game.

Pregzt is a dangerous figure, who has escaped justice and vengeance many times. He had faced a Welsh court, and then the pirate’s court, and was even shot to death by Union soldiers in the middle of the American Civil War. However, Pregzt’s followers managed to extract his soul from his body, and put it in a tree in his estate of Derceto.

And it is in Derceto that Pregzt tries to possess the bodies of Howard Hartwood, and then his son Jeremy Hartwood. Both kill themselves to thwart Pregzt’s efforts, and eventually it is his vengeful soul that Emily and Edward face.

Now that you know much of the background of the original game’s The Dark Man, here’s your reminded that the new Alone in the Dark is a hard reboot, with many elements inspired by the original but taking a new direction.

THQ Nordic announced they were working on this remake all the way back in August of 2022. However, the real revelation for the game came in three months ago. This was when THQ Nordic revealed the blockbuster cast for the game, including David Harbour playing Edward Carnby and Jodie Cormer playing Emily Hartwood.

Those actors will bring their personalities to make new interpretations of this Southern gothic history. Now, we may reasonably expect that THQ Nordic got someone sufficiently spooky to play this game’s The Dark Man. We’ll find out what secrets they have to share tomorrow.

Alone in the Dark will be releasing on October 25, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam. You can watch the trailer here.