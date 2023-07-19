Tekken 8 Panel To Have Mike Tyson and More

When it comes to fighting games, one of the main highlights is the various fighters using different styles to differentiate themselves from each other. If everyone fought the same way, it would get rather boring as it wouldn’t have anything “fresh” to do as you went from character to character. Tekken 8 is coming soon, and it will be at San Diego Comic-Con to show off some things. More than likely, we’ll get a new trailer and character reveals. But in their panel called “The Art of Fighting,” they’ll talk about the fighting styles they use in the game alongside fighting legends. One such legend at the panel will be “Iron” Mike Tyson!

Oh, but that’s not all. Wrestler Xavier Woods and MMA legend Cris Cyborg will be there too. As noted by TechRaptor, the panel will feature director Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray talking with the fighting legends about how the real-world styles of athletes like them have been translated into the gaming space over the years.

At first, that might sound odd. But it’s not for multiple reasons. First, games like Tekken 8 proudly show off multiple fighting styles. They even boast that the upcoming title will have 21 different styles based on real-world martial arts.

Second, fighters like Tyson, Woods, and Cyborg have been featured in video games that try and transcribe their talents into moves that players can use. Mike Tyson was one of the first fighters ever to be featured in a video game all the way back on Nintendo’s earliest systems. As for wrestling, between WWE, Impact Wrestling, and now AEW, all sorts of games have been made and have used wrestlers both past and present to see how the moves are made so button presses can replicate them. The same goes for MMA titles via games like the UFC series.

So by hearing how these three have used their talents to make various games realistic in their fighting style, you might get more appreciation for what Harada and his team are bringing with their upcoming title.

Plus, given that Mike Tyson is, well, Mike Tyson, and Woods is known for his comedy, the panel will be anything but boring. We can’t promise that the three fighters will square off eventually, but you never know!

We also know that other video games are going to be at SDCC. So while movies and TV shows might not have much due to the current strike, the gaming space has you covered.