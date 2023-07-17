Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update Patch Notes Revealed

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit, and with each update, fans are eager to see what new content and faces might be coming into the game. We already got the big reveal of what to expect with DreamSnaps when it hits the game this July 19, 2023. However, today we have the official patch notes that we can go over. The developers over at Gameloft are sharing what new content, improvements, and bug fixes will come with this update.

A big component of this update is the new character addition. As mentioned, there is always plenty of hype and anticipation of what character might hit the game next, and this update will introduce the world to Vanellope Von Schweetz to the Valley. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, this is the star racer from the Wreck-it-Ralph film. So this update will bring Vanellope and a slew of Friendship Quests and items. It’s also noted that the update will have more efficient hovering, with the hovering energy drain being reduced by 80%.

Speaking of some rebalancing, there will be an update to the Scrooge McDuck’s Store. It’s noted that there was a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing. But besides the rebalancing, there was a bit more focus on the Nintendo Switch. For instance, the developers have opted to disable video capture for the Nintendo Switch in the game. This is a feature that has proven problematic, and that should reduce the frequency of crash rates. We also have notes suggesting that the Nintendo Switch has had some general stability improvements and that they will continue to monitor the platform to improve performance further.

Additionally, the patch notes go over a series of bug fixes the developers were able to clear out. This ranged from Xbox players dealing with hanging loading screens, quest specific fixes to PlayStation consoles finding the game freezing when signing out of PSN. So this should hopefully make the game overall a better experience when this update hits the public. As mentioned, players will get the update on July 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Disney Dreamlight Valley, the title follows players being brought into a world filled with our favorite Disney and Pixar characters. However, it seems a plague has caused our characters to lose their memories. To recover their memories, you’ll need to clean up the world and aid these characters with their quests.