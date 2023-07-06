Peter Molyneux Next Game Will Be Landing On PC & Consoles

Peter Molyneux is a well-known industry veteran, as he’s delivered several video game franchises over the years. Some of his previous works include the likes of Black & White, Dungeon Keeper, and the Fable series. However, one area that fans might take note of when it comes to Peter Molyneux is over-promising some of the expectations fans can have for his upcoming projects. Despite this, his latest works tend to get quite a few interested players, and now we know his next game won’t be landing on mobile devices.

It’s been several years since Peter delivered a game outside of mobile devices. Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re finding out that GameReactor had recently interviewed Peter Molyneux. During this, the topic of what was coming from the developer next. While Peter admits that in the past, he would tease the projects immensely and hype the project up, that won’t be the case. Instead, it looks like this time around, Peter is going to let this project stay under wraps for now.

With that said, it looks like Peter is highlighting that this game will feature an all-new mechanic, with the setting being more familiar with projects like Black & White or Fable. Again, for a few years now, the projects that Peter saw come out from the 22Cans development studio were aimed at mobile devices. But this new game of theirs needs more power than what a mobile device could deliver. So the focus of this title is to see it launch on PC and console.

Right now, we don’t know what this project will be about or when we will see it launch. At any rate, it does look like the development team and Peter Molyneux is excited to see it launch but will be keeping tight-lipped this time around. Meanwhile, one of his past franchise hits will see a reboot. We know that Fable is making a return from the developer’s Playground Games and will offer a new experience for those on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

If you didn’t catch the latest trailer for the game, which came out during Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase last month, we have the video available embedded below. Although, much like Peter’s next game, we’re still left waiting on just when we can get our hands on this new Fable reboot.