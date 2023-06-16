PlayStation Store Has A Double Discounts Sale Going On Right Now

Persona 5 Royal

Video games can be incredibly expensive. With the new price tag for an AAA title costing players a whopping $69.99, grabbing new games can strain your wallet. But fortunately, there are plenty of sales that go on regularly. So if you’re going into this weekend with nothing new to play, you’re not out of luck. A new sale could provide you with some big discounts, especially if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

Sony has a few sales going on at any given time. If you head over to the PlayStation Store, you’ll see a few promos being offered. But if you happened to miss out or are just now aware of the promo deals that run, we like to spread the word. There’s a sale going on right now called Double Discounts, and it works for both PlayStation Plus subscribers and those that might not be active subscribers. Whatever category you fall under, there are deals to be had.

As the name applies, there is a double discount if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. So below, we will list the standard sale price of some of the video game titles being offered. However, just know that if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, going to any game page to purchase this title will make it even cheaper. But again, if you’re not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, then there are still plenty of video game deals to score for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

PlayStation Double Discounts Sale Highlights

Monster Hunter Rise $29.99

Resident Evil Village $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $37.79

Dead by Daylight $22.49

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $37.79

Demon’s Souls $49.69

Resident Evil 2 $24.79

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $34.99

Doom $12.39

Doom Eternal $26.39

Returnal $49.69

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $34.99

Persona 5 Royal $49.19

Evil Dead: The Game $23.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 $34.79

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $24.79

Dragon Ball: The Breakers $14.99

Unravel Two $12.59

Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition $29.99

Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition $38.99

Again, this is just a small highlight of the featured games and what discounts are given to everyone. If you want a bigger discount, then you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber and head to the game pages to view what kind of discount you could receive. With over 500 items for sale, you should hopefully find a game worth adding to your digital library.