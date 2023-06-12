Xbox Latest Deals Unlocked Promotion Offers Up To 80% Off Select Games

Video games can be rather expensive; we don’t have to tell you that. We’ve seen a price jump in this latest generation of console platform releases. While new AAA video game titles typically fetched a $59.99 price tag for a new release, that’s changed. Instead, gamers are now asked to pay $69.99 for a brand-new AAA game. That might have prompted some players to hold off longer before picking up specific video game titles from nearby retailers or online marketplaces.

If you’re looking to save money on video game purchases, waiting has been your best bet. You can find games drop in price over time, and that can save you quite a bit of money. In fact, some players swear off new releases as it gives developers time to release necessary updates to ensure the gameplay experience is up to expectations. After all, how many complete edition games do you own in your collection? You typically get the entire gameplay experience, updates, and DLC at a steep discount than if you had purchased the game at launch.

So if you’re looking for something new for the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S platforms, you’re in luck. A new sale promotion is available right now under Xbox’s digital marketplace. This promo is called the Deals Unlocked, and it gives players up to 80% off select Xbox games. Of course, we don’t know just how long this sale will be going on, so you don’t want to wait too long before looking through what games are being offered at a discount.

Deals Unlocked Promo Sale Highlight

Dead Island 2 $55.99

WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Deluxe $46.89

Ghostwire: Tokyo $23.99

Dead Space $48.99

Watch Dogs: Legion $8.99

Wild Hearts Standard Edition $41.99

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition $31.99

Deathloop $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition $29.99

Borderlands 3 $8.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

No Man’s Sky $29.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Hi-Fi Rush $23.99

Psychonauts 2 $20.99

Lost Judgment $20.99

Of course, that’s just a small highlight of the video games being discounted right now. With over 700 items on sale, you’ll want to check through the official store page right here. Hopefully, you’ll finally find something on your backlog to pick up a bit cheaper than if you had purchased the game when it was initially released.