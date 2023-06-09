New Accessory Turns Your Nintendo Switch Into A Steam Deck

The Nintendo Switch is nearing the end of its lifecycle. We know that Nintendo is likely getting ready to start unveiling its next-generation console platform. But that doesn’t mean no third-party accessories are still in the works for the Nintendo hybrid console platform. In fact, one of the latest accessories that caught our attention is looking to turn your Nintendo Switch into a Steam Deck-like device. Check out the Nitro Deck.

Right off the bat, we want to say we have no affiliation with CRKD, which is making these Nitro Deck peripherals. But it does look like an interesting product and one you might want to check into. Thanks to a report from Retro Dodo, we’re finding out that the Nitro Deck is a new controller accessory for the Nintendo Switch. It’s something that you would dock the device into, and from there, the shape would be more in line with what we see from Valve’s Steam Deck. That alone might interest some fans simply because the standard Nintendo Switch might be tough to enjoy over long stretches of playing on the go.

Having a bit of a curve for your hands to grip the Nintendo Switch has been something several companies looked to resolve. We’re sure you’ve either seen or purchased a grip for the Nintendo Switch. But there are a few more features here to might sway your attention towards the Nitro Deck rather than a typical grip that can be attached around the screen and joy-cons.

For instance, this Nitro Deck has standard buttons, triggers, and analog sticks. But you’ll also find on the back there are additional buttons to map. Furthermore, you’ll find a USB C on the back, likely to help charge the Nintendo Switch if you don’t want to take it out of the Nitro Deck dock. Furthermore, because the Nitro Deck also has Hall thumbsticks, you won’t have to worry about drifting, which players have been dealing with on the original Nintendo Switch joy-cons.

Since this deck connects through USB C, much like the standard Nintendo Switch dock, you can connect both the original and Nintendo Switch OLED models without any issues. With that said, it looks like CRKD is only taking pre-orders right now, and as a result, there are a few models available, including some limited editions with Limited Run Games collaborating. Depending on the models selected, it will be anywhere from $59.99 to $89.99. Meanwhile, the expected release is not set until September of this year.