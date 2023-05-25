Days Gone 2 Would Have Been Released Last Month If Sony Cared According To Former Dev

Bend Studio brought out a new IP for the PlayStation 4 with Days Gone. It was an open-world zombie title that followed a former outlaw biker named Deacon St. John as he attempted to live in this new hostile world. However, the feeling was that somewhere out there, his wife was still alive, and it became a struggle to shrug off the past while also maintaining his life in a world filled with infected creatures and hostile human factions.

We only received one installment for the game as a sequel was killed off. While the game had a following, it just wasn’t big enough in Sony’s eyes to continue development for the series. As a result, those of you who enjoyed the game are left without getting any continuation of this in-game universe or the characters that inhabit it. But some fans and even developers are vocal about the sequel that never came to fruition.

I get a little bummed out from these #PlayStationShowcase shows because they only remind me we could of had Days Gone 2 out a month ago if we'd have just stuck to our guns. — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) May 25, 2023

Just yesterday, we had the PlayStation Showcase, which featured a variety of different video games coming out from Sony’s first-party studios. That’s when Jeff Ross took to Twitter to note his disappointment. If you don’t recall, Jeff was a former game director for Bend Studio before he took his leave from the company and PlayStation. In a couple of tweets, Jeff noted that he was bummed to watch the PlayStation Showcase as it was a reminder that Days Gone 2 would have been released last month if they had stuck to their guns.

Too much time has passed, and over 90 people from the original team have left the studio. And Sony just doesn't seem to care for it. — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) May 25, 2023

Unfortunately, even if there was another attempt at bringing out Days Gone 2, it wouldn’t be the initial vision the studio had. Jeff responded to a comment asking why they don’t still try for the game. According to Jeff, there was way too much time that had passed since the project was killed off, and over ninety people who worked on the project had already left Bend Studio. But to add onto that fact, Jeff Ross says Sony just doesn’t seem to care for it.

Can't really talk about what we had planned, but I wanted to double down on all the cool world systems to create some great emergent gameplay. — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) May 25, 2023

Still it’s a bummer that fans who enjoyed Days Gone won’t get another go with the franchise. However, we’re still waiting to see what the folks over at Bend Studio are working on, as their last project was the 2019 Days Gone release. So far, we haven’t seen any insight into what the studio is bringing out next for the PlayStation 5.