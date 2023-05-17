Aliens: Dark Descent Has Officially Gone Gold

Tindalos Interactive’s upcoming Aliens title, Alien: Dark Descent, has officially gone gold ahead of its June release.

Set to release on June 21st, 2023, Aliens: Dark Descent has today been confirmed to have gone gold by the game’s publisher Focus Entertainment. The upcoming title set in the Aliens universe brings the horrifying elements of the xenomorphs and badass colonial marines to the real-time strategy genre. Speaking on Twitter, Focus Interactive expressed their delight at the announcement saying, “We’re delighted to announce that Aliens: Dark Descent has gone gold! See you on June 21 on Planet Lethe.”

We're delighted to announce that #AliensDarkDescent has gone GOLD! 🖤



See you on June 21 on Planet Lethe: https://t.co/VyOeMS8gOI pic.twitter.com/jHAAAgQ3Yn — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) May 17, 2023

Fighting your way through waves of xenomorphs on Planet Lethe you’ll take control of a squad of colonial marines as you venture to fight against the ongoing outbreak on the planet. Releasing a pre-order trailer just six weeks ago Aliens: Dark Descent looks to promise a wholly original story set in the Aliens universe. Taking the very best of the creepy atmosphere the series is known for while presenting the game in a stylized art style Aliens: Dark Descent is shaping up to be a great experience for both Aliens and real-time strategy fans alike.

The game’s Steam page notes that players will have the opportunity to face off against “iconic Xenomorph creatures ranging from Facehuggers to Praetorians, Alien Queens, and many more, including rogue human commandos and a brand-new threat unique to this Alien storyline.” As you make your way through the story you’ll have to manage a multitude of different factors including your soldiers’ health, resources, and sanity in order to prevent any permanent team losses and/or mental breakdowns.

This isn’t Tindalos Interactive’s first venture into the real-time strategy genre as they previously worked on other real-time strategy games like Battlefleet Gothic: Armada and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2. Both games have received a mixed reception with Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 seeming to be the more desired of the two games on Steam. With this in mind, it could be assumed that Tindalos Interactive is getting better which each game they develop. This will be the first time the French developer has created a game that will be playable on both consoles and PC at launch so here’s hoping that with the publishing help from Focus Interactive, they can deliver an unforgettable Alien experience. Focus Interactive has a strong record with the Aliens franchise as their previously published Aliens game, Aliens: Fireteam Elite remains a favorite for fans of the IP.

Aliens: Dark Descent is set to launch on June 21st, 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The game will retail for £34.99.