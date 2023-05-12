HoloLive Fan Game HoloCure Is Coming To Steam

While this wasn't their intent, Steam could be a huge opportunity for HoloCure and its team to gain more players and fans.

HoloCure, a popular HoloLive fan game, is coming to Steam very soon. However, the HoloCure team was more compelled to make this move, and didn’t really intend to do so otherwise.

In a recent tweet, on the official HoloCure Twitter account, they shared this information:

“As you may know, we recently took down the HoloCure game launcher, which was a quick way for players to update the game without needing to visit the webpage to redownload.

While we cannot explain the circumstances of the takedown, it was an unforeseen problem and we ultimately we were not able to resolve it. Due to this, the ease of use of the game has suffered.

As a different solution, we would like to announce some future changes to HoloCure. We are very excited to announce, after discussing with official staff from Cover Corporations, that we are allowed to publish Holocure on Steam, continuing there as an unofficial gan game.

Our contact with Cover Corp began some months ago and since then have made sure there would be no problems regarding this matter. We apologize for taking so long.

Therefore moving forward, Steam will be the primary platform for HoloCure and future updates. The Steam release of HoloCure will coincide with the release of update 0.6, when it is ready. Until then, we hope you look forward to the Steam release of Holocure.”

HoloCure is currently available to download on itchio, so if you wanted to check it out before the Steam launch, you can do so here.

The itchio listing is under creator Kay Yu, and the itchio page also mentions that it features Hololive song remixes by Eufrik. It also shares this description of the game:

“This is a completely free, unofficial fangame featuring the vtuber talents of Hololive, with gameplay that is heavily inspired by Vampire Survivors and Magic Survival. Collect powerful weapons and items and experiment with all kinds of builds to create the ultimate character! Will you be able to defeat the endless waves of enemies, and reach the top rankings?”

HoloCure is the latest Vampire Survivor like game, taking elements from some classic games like Ikki, Rogue, and Gauntlet and putting a modern spin on it.

It features an in-game only gacha mechanic, which incentivizes you to keep playing until you unlock and earn everything that you can. As a fan game, it also has to meet Hololive Derivative Works guidelines. As a result, this game is free and will stay that way.

Fan projects skirt the very fine line between being supported and rejected by the IP owners. HoloCure’s move to Steam was probably required because of some aspect in its distribution that’s problematic to HoloLive owner Cover Corporation’s copyright and trademark enforcement.

While it wasn’t their intent, HoloCure’s move to Steam will be great for the game and its developers. Even for free games, Steam serves to raise the profile of many games, thanks to its rabid and large user base. We hope the HoloCure team see more players and create more fans when they finalize this launch to Steam.