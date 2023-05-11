One Piece Odyssey DLC Gets Detailed and Dated

When it comes to anime franchises getting adapted into the video game space, you often see them become fighting game titles of one form or another so that fans can make “fantasy matches” or relive certain epic battles from the anime. However, with One Piece Odyssey, the team behind the anime/manga decided to do something different. They created an original in-canon adventure for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates that would see them face one of their greatest challenges. That challenge was going to an island that stripped them of their powers and forced them to relive some of their adventures, all the while having their memories about what happened the “first time around.”

Fans and critics loved the story, the gameplay, and the feel for the title and got plenty of praise as a result. However, if you were hoping there would be even more from the title, you’re in luck. Today on the PlayStation Blog, One Piece Odyssey Reunion Of Memories was announced and detailed. The DLC will come out on May 25th, expanding the story and combat of the game further.

So what’s going on this time? Well, according to the blog, Luffy and the Straw Hats are celebrating the adventure they had just finished when a “mysterious girl” approaches them and warps them back into the memory world they had just left. However, this time around, their memories aren’t playing out how they did before. They must work together to discover the truth, how this is connected to their new friend Lim, and whether they can make it out alive.

But it’s not just the story you’ll be participating in. You can test yourself on new adjustments to the battle system such as the “Limited Order Battles”:

“Limited Order battles are specific encounters that you’ll experience in Reunion of Memories and are tuned for higher level play to allow for deeper strategic gameplay. These battles have exceptional enemies with strong abilities that will need to be planned around for best results.“

That includes choosing when to fight certain enemies and how to get around powering up one enemy when taking out others.

The other big change to the story elements is the “Captain’s Choice” option. With it, you’ll be able to steer the story at key points in the narrative so that you can decide what is best for your crew. Your choices can affect where the story goes and what enemies you face at what time.