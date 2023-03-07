One Piece Odyssey Gets Accolades Trailer

There are multiple anime series out there that have taken their talents to the realm of video games. We just had a prominent announcement on the Dragon Ball side of things, and more titles are likely to crossover eventually. But one that came out recently that is still turning heads is One Piece Odyssey. The game based on the beloved Straw Hat Pirates surprised many with its deep original story and gameplay, and as a result, the team behind it decided to show off the game’s success via an accolades trailer. One that shows off the game’s world, combat, and, naturally, the Pirates you play.

If you don’t know what One Piece Odyssey is about, we’ll help you. The game is an original story written by the series creator. In it, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates end up shipwrecked on an island that is much more than meets the eye. They meet an entity there which takes away their powers and then sends them on a journey through their memories.

The twist is that while they are going through their memories, they know what will happen and have the opportunity to change things from happening within this false reality. That includes Luffy’s ability to save his brother, Portgas D. Ace, potentially.

But it’s not just allies and family they’ll be seeing. It’s classic enemies that fans will experience in a new light. So if you’ve wanted to go all out to defeat some of these legendary villains, you’ll have your chance.

As you’ll see in the trailer above, the game lets you play as every member of the Straw Hat Pirates in deep RPG combat. Throughout your journey, you’ll collect the lost powers, allowing you to make more devastating and classic attacks. Pick your team carefully so you can handle the threats ahead.

Plus, you can choose which Straw Hat Pirate to “inhabit” as you travel through the lands of your memories. Do you prefer being the mighty Roronoro Zoro? Or perhaps you’d like to strut around as Nico Robin? The options are there for you!

The accolades trailer made it clear that many people loved this game. They praised the visuals, how deep the story was, how it “nailed the right parts” to deliver the feeling the game was going for and more.

So if you haven’t had a chance to try this title out yet, what are you waiting for?