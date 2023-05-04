Fall Guys Season 4 Will Let You Build Rounds!

Fall Guys was one of many games that came out in the pandemic era that got people engaged for very basic reasons. The key one was that it was a game you could play with your friends and have lots of fun in. The second reason was that it was a simple yet adorable game that you could jump in and out of without worrying too much about remembering things outside of the standard controls. As such, it has endured through cross-promotional content and the new “rounds,” aka the courses, that you could play with each new season.

With Season 4 now only a week away from launch, many fans are excited to see what might come next. Thankfully, the Fall Guys was more than happy to drop a video today about the biggest thing you can expect from the upcoming season: creating your own rounds!

As you’ll see in the trailer below, you can construct rounds based on how you feel they should look, play, sound, etc. Then, you’ll have the chance to share them with friends to see if they can survive your creative madness!

Keep your hard hat handy 🛠️ Starting May 10, Fall Guys season 4 lets you build and share custom rounds with friends. pic.twitter.com/cp0lklDPFj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 4, 2023

This will be a fun way to expand the gameplay of the title for the simple reason that it takes the pressure off the dev team to make a new course since the players can do it themselves! That’s called delegating!

Moreover, one could argue that this was a feature destined for the game due to how simple yet challenging it is to get through each round, and thus players have had seasons to contemplate what they would do if they were the designers of the courses.

If you’re getting flashbacks to a certain game with Mario, it does give off that vibe, doesn’t it? But that game was so successful it got an equally-successful sequel, and gamers still love testing themselves on those courses. So we’re sure players will enjoy making rounds and then sending them to fellow players to see what they think.

However, if you’re not the creative type or you don’t think you’ll be able to match what your friends can do, no worries! The team also announced that there will be 50 new rounds to play in Season 4, and 20 will be available at launch.

So no matter how you want to play, there will be plenty to do. Now you just have to wait for May 10th to arrive!