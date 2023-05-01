Famous Director Up For Doing Metroid Movie

If you didn’t know, we officially live in a post-Super Mario Bros Movie world. Why? Because the film has officially crossed one billion dollars at the global box office, and that means that any video game adaptation that hits the big screen will have to be compared to this movie’s success. While that is a bit unfair given the status of Mario and the quality of animation present, that’s how people work, so we have to live with it. Shigeru Miyamoto has already said that more movies are coming, and we know there are plenty of options for them, such as a Metroid movie.

The stories of Samus Aran have been some fan favorites of Nintendo gamers ever since her first adventure over 25 years ago. She’s one of the leading ladies of gaming, and fans have never been shy about showing support for her or her titles. Moreover, fans have tried to get a live-action Samus to happen via fan films and campaigns. Sadly, Nintendo squashed many of them, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen now.

That brings us to Neill Blomkamp, whom you may know as the famous director behind District 9. He was asked online if he would be up for directing a movie starring Samus Aran, and he gave a pretty basic answer:

So there you go, we already have a director, and that’s half the battle right there. But there are more advantages to taking Samus to the live-action movie space, and that’s that she’s an actual human character. That means you can easily cast her with a big-name Hollywood actress to make people more interested in it.

There have even fan casts of who might be a perfect Samus, including Katee Sackhoff, who has been killing it in a galaxy far, far away, Emilia Clarke, and more.

Plus, if you really think about it, a Metroid movie would be a mix of many tropes that Hollywood loves to partake in. It’s a sci-fi space movie starring an epic action hero with numerous weapons, mixed with suspense and horrifying monsters to kill. They can easily craft an original adventure for Samus while also adhering to the franchise’s lore via things like the Chozo, Ridley, the Metroids, etc.

Some could argue that making a journey with Samus is easily Nintendo’s best bet in the live-action space. Then again, they could stick with the animation route and use other characters. It’s their decision, and we’ll have to wait and see what they do.