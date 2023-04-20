Rumor: Alan Wake 2 Will Be A “True Next-Gen Showcase”

We would probably be more excited for Alan Wake 2 if Remedy would tell us more about it.

While quite a few games planned for release this year haven’t been getting a lot of promotion or updates, we can hope that they will be coming out quite good. You can add Alan Wake 2 to that list.

Nick Baker from XboxEra recently released this tweet:

“I’m hearing Alan Wake 2 is pretty far along and will be a true next gen showcase. Seems that Fortnite money is going a long way.”

If you have been trying to follow Alan Wake 2’s progress, you will know that Remedy have been awfully mum on the game’s progress and further details about it.

But Nick is credible source, who has his own sources in the industry, so this is a rumor that you can believe.

There was reason to be worried about Alan Wake 2 if you were particularly concerned about how long it’s been. Alan Wake 2 was announced all the way back from The Game Awards in December 2021.

It’s reasonable to believe that a high profile AAA game like Alan Wake 2 would need three years or more in development. What has been worrying for fans is the complete lack of official communication about the game.

If not at the actual announce trailer, one or two years in we should have been receiving more information about the game, in one form or another.

For example, we could have been told more about what’s going on with Alan Wake himself. We could have also been told, to make another example, if it is being planned as an open world game.

We have been receiving some information, but their updates have been sporadic at best. There has been a relatively recent interview with creative director Sam Lake, who stated that it will be a more intense horror game than the original, now leaning into survival horror.

Now, to put that in context, the current frame of reference for survival horror games would be the critically acclaimed open world Sons of the Forest, and the high profile AAAs Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, and most recently, Dead Island 2. In spite of sharing a genre, they would be rightly considered night and day.

So that statement from Sam still doesn’t really clear up what we should be expecting now.

At the very least, we know that Alan Wake 2 is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam and Epic Games Store.