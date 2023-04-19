Crysis 4 Developers Are Really Ramping Up Production Now

Crytek has been around since the early 2000s, and if there is one game they are known best for, it’s Crysis. That franchise debuted back in 2007 and continued to see new installments up to 2013 with Crysis 3. In fact, it was an ongoing joke regarding if your PC could even handle this series because of how much of a powerhouse this game series was. However, since then, we haven’t seen a new mainline installment. Furthermore, we wouldn’t even get a mention of a Crysis 4 until years later.

Back in 2022, we got the first announcement trailer for Crysis 4. This came after the developers could release remastered editions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. But don’t get too excited if you’re just finding out that a Crysis 4 was announced. The trailer didn’t really offer much of any insight into the game. It was a pretty barebones announcement, and we’re left waiting for more marketing materials to make their way out into the public. That might be happening relatively soon as the development team seems to be ramping up the production of the game project.

This shred of news comes from PCGamesN, who has noted that the development team over at Crytek has started to put down several job positions for the game project. These include quite a range of job duties, so it looks like several areas could be filled to help bring Crysis 4 out into the marketplace. Likewise, this might help indicate that production, while ramping up, is still fairly in the early stages of game development.

There is even a video that was posted online to further market the fact that Crytek is hiring. Perhaps we might soon get a little more insight into the game. After all, we don’t know the storyline or platforms the game will land on, and of course, no release date has been added to the mix. Still, the fact that the developers are starting to bring more people into the mix to see Crysis 4 head out the door and into the marketplace for fans to enjoy is a good sign.

Progress is being made, and for now, you have plenty of time to go back and replay the original installments. Again, as mentioned, we’re fortunate enough to have remastered editions of these games so you can enjoy them on more modern platforms.